Texas Permanent School Fund Buys New Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,687 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $127.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.57.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

