Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $188.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.