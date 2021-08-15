Telos 24-Hour Volume Hits $491,722.00 (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Telos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Telos has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. Telos has a market cap of $55.10 million and approximately $491,722.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

