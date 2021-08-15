Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) President Purchases $138,496.89 in Stock

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) President Daniel R. Omstead bought 6,403 shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $138,496.89. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 146,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,557.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HQL opened at $21.70 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.