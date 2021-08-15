TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.38.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $77.98 on Thursday. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 132.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $435,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,069.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,952. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after acquiring an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after buying an additional 234,877 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at about $31,658,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 435,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

