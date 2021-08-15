Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.01

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.01 and last traded at $53.82, with a volume of 305679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,476,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,467,000 after acquiring an additional 335,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,296,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth $126,167,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth $83,376,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,013,000 after buying an additional 53,721 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

