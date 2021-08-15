Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 38,487 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,487 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. United Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 118,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 35,053,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,249,128. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $271.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

