Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 2,317 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,552,000 after acquiring an additional 122,407 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 99,648 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. 27,914,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,863,904. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

