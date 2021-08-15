Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.76. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.37.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

