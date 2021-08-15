Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth $67,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,819. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COR stock opened at $142.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.40. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $142.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.56.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

