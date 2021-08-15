Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 266,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.09. The stock had a trading volume of 483,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,617. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.94. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $108.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

