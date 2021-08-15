Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,918 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,139,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,387 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,875. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $76.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.