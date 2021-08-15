Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 1.6% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. 4,941,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,850,257. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

