Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

