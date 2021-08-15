Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

ETN traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $167.62. 1,717,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,737. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $168.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

