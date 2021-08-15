Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 697 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after buying an additional 177,865 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after buying an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Mills by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after buying an additional 1,356,450 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.97. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

