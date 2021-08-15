Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 470 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 2.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after buying an additional 503,785 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after buying an additional 397,871 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after buying an additional 372,335 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,991,000 after buying an additional 313,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,834 shares of company stock worth $77,432,103 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,811. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of -338.64 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.91 and a 52-week high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

