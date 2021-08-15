Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 567 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.36. 3,631,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.12. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

