Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 381 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 301,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,672,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 54,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,320,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 52,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,051 shares of company stock valued at $68,540,205. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,883,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,727. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.74.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

