Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up about 1.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $5,888,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $597,340.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,154,142 shares of company stock worth $79,832,937. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,461,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,022,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.15. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.