Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. 7,471,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,647,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

