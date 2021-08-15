STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target Raised to $239.00 at KeyCorp

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $227.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on STE. Stephens raised their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE stock opened at $218.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS has a 52-week low of $151.79 and a 52-week high of $225.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.