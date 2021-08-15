State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $12.71 Million in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 423,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

