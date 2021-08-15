State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

OFIX stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $781.77 million, a P/E ratio of -26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.92.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.