State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,884,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,043,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 67,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 59,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,484,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

HTLD opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.53. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.