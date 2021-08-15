State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 3,763 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Par Pacific worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1,917.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 362,569 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after buying an additional 252,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $937.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.67.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

