StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Director Acquires $22,960.00 in Stock

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Director Albert Aboody purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $22,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:SRT opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $239.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05. StarTek, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 1,606.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 95,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of StarTek during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

