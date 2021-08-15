StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Declares Dividend of $0.37

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3725 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

StarHub stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. StarHub has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01.

Get StarHub alerts:

Separately, DBS Vickers raised shares of StarHub to a “buy” rating and set a $1.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.