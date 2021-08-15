SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $83.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after buying an additional 5,234,637 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after purchasing an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 160.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 681,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,607,000 after purchasing an additional 419,553 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,785,000 after purchasing an additional 402,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,993,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.20. 726,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,546. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

