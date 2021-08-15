Spreng Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in The Kroger by 52.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,141 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in The Kroger by 99.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,806,000 after acquiring an additional 969,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in The Kroger by 355.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after acquiring an additional 744,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

