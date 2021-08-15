Spreng Capital Management Inc. Takes $241,000 Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862,532 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after purchasing an additional 640,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,774,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,847,000 after purchasing an additional 184,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 3,484,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

