Spreng Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in 3M by 12.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 11,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $200.58. 1,908,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Argus lifted their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

