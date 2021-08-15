Spreng Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 1.5% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,417 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after acquiring an additional 802,248 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,941,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,257. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

