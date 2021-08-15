Spreng Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,237 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $1,903,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 444.6% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,572 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 228,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

RDVY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,630. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.