SPINDLE (SPD) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $337,867.68 and $119.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,757.13 or 0.99962110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00033401 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.20 or 0.01033039 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.89 or 0.00371767 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.09 or 0.00449159 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006329 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00079798 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004889 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

