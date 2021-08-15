SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263,571 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 322.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $104.85. 162,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.23. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

