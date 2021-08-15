SPC Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the quarter. iShares US Regional Banks ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $20,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 127,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.38. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.