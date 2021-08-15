SPC Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,846 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 168.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after purchasing an additional 994,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 27.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,787,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,542,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $295.97. The stock had a trading volume of 851,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of -274.04, a P/E/G ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.