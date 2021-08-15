South Shore Capital Advisors Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in The Macerich were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Macerich by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,876,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,959,000 after purchasing an additional 865,359 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Macerich by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,996 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Macerich by 33.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,579,000 after purchasing an additional 657,065 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,679,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 225,012 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $16.86. 1,949,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,485. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

