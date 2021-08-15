South Shore Capital Advisors Acquires 1,472 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

South Shore Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRBK. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GRBK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 192,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,366. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

