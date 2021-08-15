Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.25. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 77.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $105,667.10. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter valued at $136,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

