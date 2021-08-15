SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lowered SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,252,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,343. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.