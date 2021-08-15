Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total transaction of $16,537,787.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,184,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

