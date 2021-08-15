Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 2,238 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.4% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,979. The company has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $155.21 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

