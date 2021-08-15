SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.97. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

