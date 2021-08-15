Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.06.

Shares of SPG opened at $133.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

