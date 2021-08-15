Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 12,740 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the period. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises 3.5% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

DIAL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. 220,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.