Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 825 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.85. 2,838,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

