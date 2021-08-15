Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 53,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,122. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97.

