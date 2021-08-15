Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after buying an additional 252,178 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $111.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,664. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.